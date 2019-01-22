EHealth Technologies will showcase its eHealth Connect Image Exchange solution at the 2019 HIMSS Global Conference and Exhibition at the Orange County Convention Center, located at 9800 International Drive, Orlando, on Feb. 11-15.

Medical imaging consumes about 10 percent of all health care spending in the U.S. This high cost, coupled with the fact that imaging plays such a vital role in the diagnosis and treatment of so many diseases, underscores the need to maximize its value by assuring that medical images are readily available for all care providers who need access.

EHealth Connect Image Exchange allows care providers to share imaging studies for immediate community-wide access through their health information exchange and has been built-in to the leading HIE solution platforms.

Providers can view images anywhere, anytime in full diagnostic quality within the context of their patients’ community-wide health record within an HIE portal, or from their EMR in conjunction with records delivered by the HIE.

Clinicians can readily access all images from all locations across the community with one click, view and/or compare in a common viewing session without first having to import to a local system or transfer to the cloud.

Care providers can readily collaborate by way of real-time image session sharing anywhere, anytime with a single click.

EHealth Connect Image Exchange now includes Transfer-to-PACS and Emergent Workflows as capabilities that are embedded within the HIE.

Transfer-to-PACS enables HIE users to import fully-reconciled images from any connected external facility in the community directly into their PACS, with a single click from the HIE user interface. There is no more efficient way to access and import the external images that are often vitally needed to understand disease progression and appropriately diagnose and treat complex diseases such as cancer. With eHealth Connect Image Exchange, the most costly, labor-intensive processes associated with this necessary activity — such as locating the appropriate external images, requesting access, manually pushing them to the “cloud” and matching patient identities; as well as burning, transporting and uploading images from physical media — are eliminated in their entirety.

Emergent image sharing through HIEs expedites patient care for stroke, trauma and other critical conditions. For the immediate care of stroke or trauma patients, providers can initiate real-time, potentially life-saving imaging consultations with specialists anywhere in the world. With a single click, images can instantly be shared to get a second opinion, consult with a specialist if one is not available locally or prepare for transferring a critical emergency patient to an advanced care facility. This newest EHealthConnect Image Exchange capability can dramatically improve patient outcomes by impacting the speed and quality of care.

“We are proud to be part of HIMSS 2019, an event with sessions that focus on recurring and new global health care topics with thought leaders from across the industry,” said Gary Larson, executive vice president, general manager, HIE Solutions at eHealth Technologies. “Improving health care through image-enabled HIEs has many benefits for care providers as well as patients; including streamlined workflows, faster diagnosis and treatment and elimination of unnecessary repeated exams. We look forward to discussing these and other key benefits of efficient image delivery.”

