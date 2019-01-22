Jay Williams, a former professional basketball star-turned-ESPN analyst, will serve as the keynote speaker for Monroe Community College’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 in MCC Theatre, Robin and Tim Wentworth Arts Building on MCC’s Brighton Campus, 1000 E. Henrietta Road.

Tickets to the event are $10 for the general public and $5 for students and employees with an MCC ID.

Through his message based on the event’s theme “Bend but don’t break,” Williams seeks to empower and inspire students to never give up on their dreams.

After graduating from Duke University with a bachelor’s in sociology and business in 2002, Williams was drafted by the NBA’s Chicago Bulls. He played for one season when his career was cut short by a motorcycle crash in 2003.

Williams is working as a college basketball analyst for ESPN and is author of “Life Is Not An Accident,” which landed on The New York Times Best Sellers list in 2016. He is also an executive producer for The Players’ Tribune, a new media company that provides athletes with a platform to connect directly with their fans, in their own words, through articles, videos and podcasts. His latest work includes collaborating with NBA player LeBron James and business mogul Maverick Carter on the basketball-themed documentary series “Best Shot.”

Visit monroecctickets.com to purchase tickets.