Thirty former students recently visited Hilton High School to share their knowledge with current students about college and careers.

The alumni visited classrooms to talk with groups of students interested in attending four-year colleges, while others talked about the military and two-year colleges.

In the auditorium, five college athletes gave students interested in playing collegiate sports their perspective on how they can make a difference on a large team, being a mental athlete versus a physical athlete, and working hard for themselves, not anyone else.

“If you have the opportunity to play a college sport, do it,” said Simon Garno, a 2016 graduate who plays soccer for Rochester Institute of Technology. “You’ll remember it for the rest of your life and make friends you’ll have for the rest of your life.”