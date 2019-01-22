Lifespan is seeking nominations of women ages 65 and older who have persisted in the face of a challenge and/or promote living fearlessly for its Second Half of Life Hero Award.

Five honorees will be highlighted at the 2019 Celebration of Aging on March 26. Kathrine Switzer, the first woman to officially complete the Boston Marathon, will speak at the community luncheon.

Nominations are due by Feb. 22. Visit lifespan-roch.org for information.