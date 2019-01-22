New York State Electric and Gas, along with Rochester Gas and Electric, recently completed construction and deployed four energy storage pilot projects.

These initiatives will test electric distribution system benefits, new technologies and the capability to store energy, which could create opportunities for cost savings and provide environmental benefits.

“Our goal is to understand the benefits of energy storage to the electric grid as well as our customers, including what happens when we put the power into their hands by enabling them to store energy and use it when it makes the most sense for their families, homes and businesses,” said Jeff Ballard, vice president of smart grids for AVANGRID, the parent company of NYSEG and RG&E. “This is an innovative step forward which allows our companies to proactively address the growing demand on the grid.”

Energy storage pilot projects such as these support the state’s Reforming the Energy Vision and its energy storage target of 3,000 MW by 2030 by providing valuable operational experience and insight into energy storage systems.

RG&E has installed fast chargers for electric vehicles at its Scottsville Road location. The station will test capability to use a battery system to quickly charge electric vehicles.

Eight selected commercial customers within NYSEG’s Energy Smart Community in Tompkins County already have or will have Tesla Powerpack energy storage systems attached to their electrical system, which will charge during off-peak hours at a lower cost. These customers will then have the option to use the stored energy during peak hours, which could create cost-saving opportunities and reduce demand on the grid.

A battery storage system installed at a RG&E substation will allow the company to charge the system during low demand, off-peak times. This will test potential benefits associated with using the stored energy during times of increased usage like hot summer days, which has the potential to decrease demand on the grid at peak times and enhance reliability.

A battery storage system installed on one of NYSEG’s circuits in Ithaca will allow the company to charge the system during low demand, off-peak times.

Over the next two years, the companies will collect operational data, evaluate lessons learned and review best practices to adopt this new technology statewide.