Roberts Wesleyan College recently named Joe Testani, of Rochester, as director of the Justice and Security Institute.

Testani will assume some teaching responsibilities in the criminal justice and homeland security/applied intelligence programs. He succeeds Mark Concordia, who founded the JSI and served as director since 2016. Concordia will work on growing Roberts’ criminal justice program, focusing on targeted violence threat assessment and intervention work in the community.

As director, Testani will be responsible for the administrative oversight of the JSI, in addition to developing and leading training and consulting for community initiatives including education, research and evaluation of the social issue of intended violence that manifests in the form of mass shootings, domestic violence, targeted homicide, terrorism and hate crimes. Other responsibilities include collaboration with the public and private sectors to develop and deliver training to address justice and security issues.

Testani has 32 years of experience with the FBI and served the agency most recently in Rochester, as well as previous positions in Boston and Philadelphia. He brings experience in investigating and managing criminal and national security matters with a focus on counterterrorism.

“Joe brings a prestigious background in intelligence and counterterrorism that will strengthen our community training programs and our academics on complex justice and security issues,” said Julia Grimm, dean of the School of Natural and Social Sciences. “I am confident he will use his extensive knowledge and leadership to champion training for private industry and school districts, as well as bring real-world examples and application to our students in the classroom who will one day become police officers, special agents, law enforcement financial analysts, intelligence analysts, crime analysts and more.”

Testani earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Le Moyne College in Syracuse.