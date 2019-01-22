The Runnin’ of the Green will return for its 21st year on March 16 — the day of the St. Patrick’s Day parade — with a new sponsor: the YMCA of Greater Rochester.

The Y teamed up with Rochester Running Co. to keep the 5-mile road race running.

“We are honored to be part of this iconic race, one the community views as the first race of the season,” said Vanessa Martell, an associate executive director with the YMCA of Greater Rochester.

This year’s race will feature a training program and 1-mile competitive race to encourage runners of all abilities. The training program, On Your Feet Rochester, will be offered at all area YMCA locations.

The Runnin’ of the Green will start and finish downtown at Blue Cross Arena. The route will travel along the river to the University of Rochester and back. The race draws more than 1,500 runners each year.

Registration for the race is $25. Visit runninofthegreen.com or rochesterymca.org for information.