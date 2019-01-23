Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Brockport

Jade Cook, of Brockport, recently received a $2,000 Academic Distinction Scholarship to study veterinary technology at Alfred State. Cook is slated to graduate from Hilton High School in 2019.

Julie Gross, of Brockport, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must complete at least six credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Gross majors in business.

Chili

Vanessa Fulmore, of Chili, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the College of St. Rose in Albany. Fulmore earned a 3.9 GPA.

Churchville

Kenneth Carr, of Churchville, recently received a $19,680 All-American Scholarship to study architectural technology at Alfred State. Carr is slated to graduate from Churchville-Chili Senior High School in 2019.

David Nundy, of Churchville, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the University at Albany.

Hamlin

Taylor Light and Dillon Philmon, of Hamlin, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the University at Albany.

Hilton

Caroline Firkins, of Hilton, recently received a $1,000 Alumni Scholarship to study human services at Alfred State. Firkins is slated to graduate from Hilton High School in 2019.

Stephanie Dickerson, of Hilton, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Buffalo State. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Emily Schubert, of Hilton, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kelly Galloway, Mallory Lincourt and Kate West, of Hilton, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the University at Albany.

North Chili

Amaury Samalot, of North Chili, recently received a $30,600 Presidential Scholarship to study health sciences at Alfred State. Samalot is slated to graduate from Churchville-Chili Senior High School in 2019.

Braedan Lynn, of North Chili, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the University at Albany.

Rochester

Jackson Hughes, Nicholas LoPresti and Wilson Rivera, of Rochester, recently received All-American scholarships to attend Alfred State.

Andre Cash, Taylor Coleman, Natalie France, Jamie Hargreaves, Brendan Hart, Jada Middleton and Chelsea Vanroo, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Buffalo State. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Thomas Conroy, Nick Lyons, Becca May and Sarah Rogerson, of Rochester, were named presidential scholars for the fall 2018 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Alyssa Koston, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2018 president’s list at McKendree University in Illinois. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 GPA. Koston majors in management.

Rayna Green, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must complete at least six credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Green majors in health studies.

Scottsville

Levi Silvarole and Marissa Watts, of Scottsville, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the University at Albany.