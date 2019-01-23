Dixon Schwabl in Victor recently promoted David Brodsky, of Henrietta, to senior account executive, client relations; Jewel Mastrodonato, of Rochester, to junior art director; Courtney O’Gorman, of Greece, to public relations coordinator; and Adam Wingate, of Fairport, to senior digital marketing analyst.

Brodsky will continue to focus on new business inquiries and request for proposals and information. He will be responsible for partnering with clients and work that are the right fit for the agency’s culture, approach and expertise.

Brodsky has more than five years of experience in the marketing industry, and has been with Dixon Schwabl since 2016 when he joined the team as account executive. He earned his Bachelor of Science in new media publishing from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Mastrodonato will assist in art direction on visual aspects of client advertising and media campaigns. She will develop designs and create visual concepts that communicate ideas that inspire, inform and captivate consumers. Mastrodonato has been with Dixon Schwabl since 2015 and most recently served as the agency’s director of first impressions.

Mastrodonato earned her associate degree in visual communication and graphic design from Monroe Community College and her bachelor’s degree in psychology from The College at Brockport.

O’Gorman will execute strategic PR initiatives and tactics for clients in the nonprofit and consumer markets. She will be responsible for the daily management of small- to medium-sized PR accounts, and will serve as supervisor and mentor to the PR interns.

O’Gorman has been with Dixon Schwabl since 2016, most recently serving as PR assistant. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in communication from SUNY Geneseo.

Wingate will be responsible for the strategic and daily management of automated marketing programs for client accounts. He will ensure that all marketing programs align with client goals by working with client sale teams to drive revenue through marketing and advertising.

Wingate has five years of experience in the marketing industry and has been with Dixon Schwabl since 2016. He most recently served as digital analyst. He earned his Bachelor of Science in marketing and management from RIT.