When Ganondagan was an active Seneca town during the 17th century, winter was a busy time both indoors and out. Visitors will be able to experience this winter life at the 16th annual Native American Winter Games from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 23.

The traditional activities are free and include admission to the Seneca Art and Culture Center, 7000 County Road 41, Victor. The suggested donation is $10 per family or $5 each.

Outside, participants will learn how to play snow-snake, meet sled dogs and watch a dog sled demonstration, race snow boats, and learn how to walk in snowshoes.

Inside, the Allegany River Dancers will demonstrate Iroquois social dancing, Ganondagan staff will share winter storytelling, and visitors will have the chance to win raffles, visit the Wampum Learning Center and eat food inspired by Iroquois white corn.

“We believe that sharing our traditions through cultural programming and community events enriches the public’s understanding of Seneca and Hodinohso:ni values, culture and contemporary life,” said Meg Joseph, executive director, Friends of Ganondagan. “We look forward to a full day of fun and educational activities at our Winter Games.”

Visit ganondagan.org for information.