Episcopal SeniorLife appoints Chili resident to VP

Episcopal SeniorLife Communities recently named Jason Blackwell, of Chili, as vice president of housing operations.

Blackwell has 20-plus years working in the disability sector. In his new role, he will help develop and support strategic initiatives for the organization, and is responsible for the oversight and operations management of all ESLC independent living communities, dining and hospitality services, and facilities.

Blackwell holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Roberts Wesleyan College and an associate degree in communications/media arts from Monroe Community College.

Rochester airman completes basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Derek Simms, of Rochester, recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Simms completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training earn four credits toward an Associate in Applied Science degree through Community College of the Air Force.

Simms graduated from the Aquinas Institute in 2017. He is the son of Marion and William Simms, of Rochester.

Dixon Schwabl promotes Greece resident

Dixon Schwabl in Victor recently promoted Courtney O’Gorman, of Greece, to public relations coordinator.

O’Gorman will execute strategic PR initiatives and tactics for clients in the nonprofit and consumer markets. She will be responsible for the daily management of small- to medium-sized PR accounts, and will serve as supervisor and mentor to the PR interns.

O’Gorman has been with Dixon Schwabl since 2016, most recently serving as PR assistant. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in communication from SUNY Geneseo.