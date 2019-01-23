Pizza Today recently ranked Salvatore’s Old Fashioned Pizzeria as No. 80 in its list of the top 100 pizza companies in America.

CEO Salvatore Fantauzzo attributed this ranking to the volume of sales per location.

Salvatore’s started in 1978 as an Eastridge High School project for Fantauzzo. It now has 27 full-menu locations and additional outlets throughout Greater Rochester.

“This is a great honor for a small family-operated pizza chain to be listed with the ‘big boys,’” Fantauzzo said. “We are very grateful to all our franchises, staff members, loyal customers and media partners for growing and supporting the brand for over 40 years.”