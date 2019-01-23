SWBR architects Michael Brown and David Phelps recently became certified code enforcement officers.

Brown and Phelps now have the ability to do third-party plan reviews, fire safety and property maintenance inspections, building code interpretations and recommendations, execution of variance requests, and appeals to jurisdiction review boards.

The certification required passing six courses and more than 140 hours of total training.

As a project manager, Brown is responsible for project design and management with a primary focus on municipal, corporate and retail projects. He earned master’s degrees in architecture and business administration from the University at Buffalo, as well as a bachelor’s in architecture.

Phelps has completed large, complex projects for K-12 school districts in the state as a project architect in SWBR’s Education studio. He earned his Bachelor of Science in architectural engineering and his Associate of Applied Science in architectural engineering technology from Alfred State.