The alleged Eastview Mall shoplifter is due back in court tomorrow, with new alias emerging and a potential new charge while out on bail, Judge Reed is likely to revisit the bail status.

CANANDAIGUA — The trail of names and criminal charges for Isabella Kuo, seems to be like a scene for the movie, Catch Me if you can.

In Ontario County Isabella Kuo is charged with two counts of third degree burglary after allegedly stealing from Sephora in which she is banned.

“We have multiple alias names for Ms. Kuo,” said Ontario County Assistant District Attorney, Nathan Thomas. “She wasn’t cooperative with authorities when she was charged and wouldn’t sign the trespass notice.”

So far Kuo has been known as Isabella R. Kuo, Adria B. Kuo, Adria Belle Kuo, Adria Isabella Kuo and Adria Kuo. In 2008, she legally changed her name from Adria Belle Kuo to Isabelle Rowan Kuo.

Back in October First Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride alleged that Kuo, entered the Sephora to steal goods where she would then sell the pricey ticketed items online.

Ontario County Court Judge Frederick Reed lowered her bail to $2,500 on Oct. 11 and according to mugshots.com the Taiwanese born immigrant was arrested in Onondaga County for petit larceny on October 15.

The offer on the table back in October was 5 years probation, which Kuo's attorney turned down.