CANANDAIGUA — A failure to appear in court has resulted in a bench warrant being issued for alleged serial Sephora shoplifter Isabella Kuo.

In court on Thursday, Ontario County Court Judge Frederick Reed issued an arrest warrant for Isabella Kuo, for failing to appear for her motions hearing.

“I spoke with her and she said she’s still recovering from eye surgery and they are both wrapped in bandages,” said Assistant Public Defender Jennifer Kehoe. “She said she’s still recovering from surgery.”

Kuo is facing two counts of third-degree burglary after allegedly entering the Sephora store at Eastview Mall in Victor and stealing hundreds of dollars in products. She was previously banned from the make-up chain for previously attempting to steal products from other Sephora stores.

Kuo bailed out of jail on Oct. 11 after Reed reduced the amount to $2,500. According to mugshots.com, she was arrested on new petit larceny charges just days after leaving jail.

Complicating matters further for Kuo are the multiple alias names she uses. So far Kuo has been known as Isabella R. Kuo, Adria B. Kuo, Adria Belle Kuo, Adria Isabella Kuo and Adria Kuo. In 2008, she legally changed her name from Adria Belle Kuo to Isabelle Rowan Kuo.

The offer on the table back in October was five years probation, which Kuo’s attorney turned down.

