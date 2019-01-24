Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Nick Boyer, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at SUNY Cortland. Boyer majors in professional writing and graduated from Victor Senior High School.

Kyle Diehl, of Farmington, and David Allen, Samuel Barron, Camryn Burrell, Jacob Evans, Kelli Kunick and Zachary Larche, of Victor, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the University at Albany.

Danielle DiSabato, of Victor, received a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2018 semester at SUNY Geneseo. DiSabato majors in childhood 1-6 and special education, and minors in art history.

Laney Schottland, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the University of Connecticut. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credits, earn a minimum 3.0 GPA and rank in the upper 25th percentile of their school or college.

Riley White, of Farmington, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA. White majors in civil engineering.