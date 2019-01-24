Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd., Rochester, will continue its 46th season with “The Humans” by Stephen Karam on Feb. 19-March 17, directed by Mark Cuddy.

Three generations of the Blake family from Scranton, Pennsylvania, will gather for Thanksgiving in a tiny NYC apartment. Over toasts, turkey and tough love, family hopes and myths will be shared and shattered.

“The Humans” stars Toni DiBuono (Deirdre), Skip Greer (Erik), Thamer Jendoubi (Richard), Madeleine Lambert (Aimee), Suzanne Marley (“Momo”) and Regan Moro (Brigid).

Tickets start at $25. Call (585) 232-4382 or visit gevatheatre.org for information.