The man accused of a double homicide in Hamlin is set to appear in court Thursday morning. Mason Earle, 20, is facing murder and arson charges.

Deputies say he confessed to shooting and killing Alexander Burrow, 20, and Bruce Kane, 18, and then setting their car on fire back in September. Investigators believe Earle killed the victims because of a dispute about marijuana.

He is being held in the Monroe County Jail. If convicted, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

Earle is due at the Hall of Justice in Rochester for a decision hearing at 11 a.m.