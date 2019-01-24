The Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester, is exhibiting “Trees” through Feb. 17.

Gallery partners Gil Maker, Don Menges, Luann Pero and John Solberg were challenged to demonstrate how they would photograph trees. The artists spent six months working on their interpretations.

The display includes artists-in-residence David Perlman and Jim Patton in the Neuberger Gallery; visiting artist Edgar Ballestas; guest artists Scott Hooker, David Somers, Sandi Alexander Tuttle and Steve Tryon; and pieces by Camera Rochester.

The opening reception will run from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 25.

Image City is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free. The gallery is handicapped-accessible. Visit bit.ly/2M86lqH for information.