The following are crimes that have occurred recently in and around your neighborhood. The Post does not identify individuals or locations in this blotter. For more information regarding these incidents, please contact the Irondequoit Police Department.

Reports from Jan. 3

• An unknown male had thrown a glass bottle at the victim’s vehicle while in traffic on Dierdre Drive and caused damage. Investigation to continue.

Reports from Jan. 4

• Victim reports prescription pills were stolen out of her purse sometime between Dec. 27-31 on St. Paul Boulevard. No prosecution requested. Case closed.

Reports from Jan. 6

• Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Druid Hills Park with two occupants. Upon making contact with the vehicle, officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle as well as observing a cigar wrapper on the floor and plastic containers containing marijuana residue. Through further investigation, suspect was arrested for criminal possession of marijuana.