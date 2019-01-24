The following programs will be offered at Irondequoit Public Library at 1290 Titus Ave. for more information or to register, visit irondequoitlibrary.org or call (585) 336-6060.

Adult Programs

Classic Book Discussion Group — “One Hundred Years of Solitude” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez: 3 p.m. on Jan. 31. New readers always welcome. Books are available for a month-long checkout. No registration required.

Monthly Talking Circle: 6 p.m. on Jan. 29. Taking part in a talking circle invites attendees to share their stories in ways that feel meaningful and safe. Registration is required.