The following programs will be offered at Irondequoit Public Library at 1290 Titus Ave. for more information or to register, visit irondequoitlibrary.org or call (585) 336-6060.
Adult Programs
Classic Book Discussion Group — “One Hundred Years of Solitude” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez: 3 p.m. on Jan. 31. New readers always welcome. Books are available for a month-long checkout. No registration required.
Monthly Talking Circle: 6 p.m. on Jan. 29. Taking part in a talking circle invites attendees to share their stories in ways that feel meaningful and safe. Registration is required.
Irondequoit Public Library announces programs
