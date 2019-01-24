I ride my bike on a regular basis on Union Street in the town of Chili. I would like to see them add bike lanes to make it safe for people riding a bicycle.

We are an active town, and we have a lot of cyclists. I also think a bike lane along Chili Avenue would encourage people to use their bikes more, instead of driving from place to place.

It would be great if the town considered adding these, and it would make it a better place to live in.

Alexander Bozek

North Chili