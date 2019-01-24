Chili Public Library, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester, will host the following programs.

Simply Stories: 10 a.m. Jan. 24. For all ages.

Makerspace Open Hours: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24. For all ages. Attendees can explore what the library’s “Make a Story” makerspace has to offer.

Creative Writing Club: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24. The interactive group is focused on nurturing one another’s creative writing efforts. Participants include already-published authors, as well as those eager to write more and perhaps get published themselves. Instructional content will be offered in each session, but the main focus will be on hearing and critiquing each other’s writing products. The group will meet on the fourth Thursdays of every other month.

Teens Who Brunch: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 26. For ages 13-18. Participants will enjoy a new brunch food each month. Registration required.

Toddler Time: 10 a.m. Jan. 28. For ages 2-3 with an adult. The program includes stories, songs, fingerplays and a craft.

Monday Minecraft Madness: 6 p.m. Jan. 28. For all ages. Participants should bring a tablet and their Minecraft knowledge. Some computers will be available.

Preschool Pals: 10 a.m. Jan. 29. For ages 4-5 with an adult. The program includes stories, songs and a craft.

Babies and Books: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 29. For ages 24 months and younger with an adult.

Self Defense with Chelsea Zerillo: 7 p.m. Jan. 30. This session is designed to increase participants’ awareness and problem-solve scenarios of concern today. Wear comfortable clothing. Registration required.

Simply Stories: 10 a.m. Jan. 31. For all ages.

Upcoming

Registration opens for “The Three Erie Canals, History and Folklore” (2 p.m. Feb. 10): Bruce Schwendy will discuss the three eras of Canal history, the folklore and local sites. Registration opens Jan. 28.

Take Your Child to the Library Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 2. For all ages and families. Activities will run throughout the day at the library.

African Drumming with Mayukwa Kashiwa: 10 a.m. Feb. 2. For families. Kashiwa will share his knowledge of African drums and culture. Registration required.

Call (585) 889-2200 or visit chililibrary.org for information.

Gates Public Library, 902 Elmgrove Road, Rochester, will host the following programs.

Children’s Services Focus Group: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24. For Gates residents who have children participate in Children’s Services programs. This focus group of parents and caregivers aid in long-range planning. A program for children will be available. For information: (585) 247-6446.

Fairy Tale Friday: 10:15 to 11 a.m. Jan. 25. For ages 2-6 with a caregiver. The program will include various versions of fairy tales, songs, crafts and snacks.

Writing to Heal: 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 26. Open to anyone dealing with life-changing issues, regardless of readiness to write. The program will cover writing exercises and skills to help writers know themselves better, and help restore their physical and emotional health. Attendees will learn about research on how telling stories in a certain way produces positive changes physically, restores emotional well-being and clears the mind. Registration required.

Baby Story Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m. Jan. 28. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. Jan. 28. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, circle games, a snack, fingerplays and toys.

Creative Writing: 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28. For writers of all experience levels. Writers will share their work and receive feedback from their peers.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. Jan. 29. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, circle games, a snack, fingerplays and toys.

Time for Tots: 10:15 a.m. Jan. 30. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. The program is comprised of 40 minutes of free play with toys, followed by 20 minutes of story time.

#ReadWomen Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31. This book club exclusively reads female authors. This month’s book is “Heartberries: A Memoir” by Terese Mailhot. Registration requested.

Call (585) 247-6446 or visit gateslibrary.org for information.