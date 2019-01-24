Monroe County Legislator Mark Muoio, D-21st District, recently announced his candidacy for Rochester City Court judge.

Muoio, of Rochester, is director of the housing and consumer law unit at the Legal Aid Society of Rochester.

“I have always felt a tie to our city,” he said. “I knew when I finished school, I wanted to find a job back home in Rochester. When I bought a house, this was the place I wanted to be.”

Muoio said his experience at the Legal Aid Society and feedback from community members led to his decision to seek this seat.

“I have seen firsthand the hardships that many in our community experience,” he said. “In the past decade, I have represented thousands of individuals in eviction proceedings, bankruptcies, foreclosures and home closings. The experience of serving our neighbors during their most vulnerable times has fueled my desire to serve as a City Court judge.”

Muoio was first elected to the County Legislature in November 2015. He served on the Ways and Means and the Human Services committees, and is the ranking minority member of the Agenda Charter Committee.

He focused on encouraging transparency and ethics in county government, and supports a communitywide reform effort to bring better housing code enforcement and affordable housing to Rochester residents.