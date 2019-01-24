Thompson names Health Hero of the Year

The Associate Wellness Committee at UR Medicine Thompson Health named Kurt Taylor, of Honeoye, as the 2018 Heath Hero of the Year.

Taylor, who works in the facility services department, lost approximately 40 pounds while participating in fitness activities and improving muscle tone. He received a Fitbit and 50 points to use toward purchasing items on an internal, online recognition site. His name is featured on a plaque at the hospital.

The other 2018 Health Heroes each received 20 points. They were Kate Meighan, Jen Muscato and Nicki Zimmerman, of Canandaigua; Julie Snyder, of Geneva; Howard Morgan, of Naples; Erin Mowry, of Penn Yan; Bill Vaughn, of Rushville; Elizabeth Potter, of Stanley; and Bani Aello and Jennifer Dane, of Victor.

Health Heroes are named quarterly in recognition of lifestyle changes for better health. Each receives their choice of logo apparel and their story is featured in Thompson's internal newsletter.