Angel is a petite cat who came to the shelter skinny and dehydrated. Her owners chose to restrict food and water to save on cat litter.

She has settled in at her foster home. Angel likes to remind her owners vocally and by patting their arm when she feels it is dinner time. Her coat has improved and she has filled out.

Angel shares a room with Patty, another foster cat. They might enjoy being adopted together.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.