Registration is open for Parks & Trails New York’s 21st annual Cycle the Erie Canal, a 400-mile recreational bicycle tour from Buffalo to Albany on July 7-14.

Cyclists of all ages and abilities will cover 40-60 miles per day on the mostly flat and traffic-free Erie Canalway Trail.

Registration costs $835 for adults, or $455 for ages 6-17 and non-cycling participants. This includes camping accommodations, meals and refreshments, baggage transport, cue sheets and marked routes, entertainment and historic presentations, and guided tours of the canal, historic sites and museums. Two- and four-day options are available, as well as shuttles for an additional fee.

Call (518) 434-1583, email eriecanaltour@ptny.org or visit ptny.org/cycle-the-erie-canal for information.