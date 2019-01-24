The Victors Gymnastics team of Greece competed in the 2019 Buffalo Challenge hosted by the Greater Buffalo Gymnastics Center.

Victors’ Xcel Bronze, Silver and Gold teams placed first overall, and the Xcel Platinum team placed second in their respective team competitions.

Lily Rule, of Gates, placed first on uneven bars, floor exercise and all-around, and second on vault in the junior division of Xcel Bronze. Victoria Brice, of Scottsville, placed first on vault and balance beam, and second on floor exercise and all-around. Tessa Votry, of Greece, placed third on uneven bars, floor exercise and all-around. Avery Bochno, of Rochester, placed second on uneven bars. Annika Groth, of Hilton, and Jacey Neylon, of Hilton, tied for second on balance beam. Olivia Polimeni, of Greece, placed third on vault.

In the senior division, MaKayla Underwood, of Hilton, placed first on vault, floor exercise and all-around, and second on uneven bars.

Taylor Gray, of Irondequoit, placed first on vault, balance beam and all-around, and second on floor exercise in the child division of Xcel Silver. Paige McGauley, of Greece, placed first on floor exercise; second on vault, balance beam and all-around; and third on uneven bars. Fiona Coyle, of Irondequoit, placed first on uneven bars.

In the junior division, Gabriella Abbott, of Greece, placed first on vault, uneven bars, balance beam and all-around. Mattingly Griffith, of Greece, placed second on balance beam and third all-around. Savanna Omer, of Greece, placed third on vault and uneven bars, and tied for third on balance beam with teammate Shaniah Pfeffer, of Hilton.

Claire Cellura, of Greece, placed first on balance beam and floor exercise, second all-around, and third on vault in the Junior A division of Xcel Gold. Kelly Foley, of Greece, placed first on uneven bars, second on floor exercise and third all-around. Niyah Charlemagne, of Greece, placed third on uneven bars.

In the Junior B division, Isabella Coletti, of Greece, placed first on vault and all-around, and second on uneven bars. Sophia Cellura, of Greece, placed first on balance beam and floor exercise, second all-around, and third on uneven bars. Emma Schoepke, of Greece, placed first on uneven bars and third on vault.

Morgan Hall, of Greece, placed first on vault and uneven bars, and third all-around in the Senior A division.

Nicole Berenbaum, of Brighton, placed second on uneven bars and tied for second on vault with teammate Allie Smith, of Hilton, in the junior division of Xcel Platinum. Ava Mason, of Greece, placed second on floor exercise and third on uneven bars. Jalina Charlemegne, of Greece, placed third on balance beam.

In the senior division, Emma Begovic, of Greece, placed first on balance beam, and third on floor exercise and all-around.