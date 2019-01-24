The Victors Gymnastics men’s team of Greece competed in the 2019 Wildfire Invitational hosted by Blaze Gymnastics in Syracuse.

Dylan Brick, of Greece, placed second on pommel horse, still rings, horizontal bar and all-around, and third on parallel bars in the age 8, Division 1 of men’s Level 4.

Liam Brick, of Greece, placed first on vault; second on pommel horse, parallel bars, horizontal bar and all-around; and third on still rings in the age 10, Division 1 of men’s Level 5.

In the age 11 and older, Division 1, Jakob Veneron, of Greece, placed first on still rings and vault, and second on pommel horse, horizontal bar and all-around. Aiden French, of Hilton, placed second on still rings and parallel bars, and third on pommel horse and all-around.

Ben Ouriel, of Greece, placed first on still rings, and second on floor exercise, pommel horse, parallel bars, horizontal bar and all-around in the age 11 and older, Division 1 of men’s Level 7.