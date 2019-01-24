Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road, recently announced its ongoing and upcoming programs.

Call (585) 872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for more information or to register.

All Ages

National Puzzle Day — Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange: all day Jan. 29. Stop by for some puzzling activities to celebrate National Puzzle Day. The library will have a jigsaw puzzle exchange all day long. Bring a puzzle and get one that’s new. Multiple exchanges welcome.

Adult Programs

Sit & Stitch: 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Mondays. Guests can bring yarn and needles or hook, and will help get them started and gain skills and confidence. Bring knitting and questions.

Monthly Movie Matinee: 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. on the fourth Tuesdays. Come to the library to enjoy a classic film. Take refuge from the elements in the meeting room. Enjoy some light refreshments and watch a movie on our large screen through a projector. Guests can bring a friend or a loved one and experience a new film or let the memories of these movies take them back to yesteryear.

Introduction to Monoprints: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 30. Join Webster resident, Claudia Mejia-Willett, as she explains the process of creating Monoprints. Learn what materials are used for printing, how Monoprints are made and what differentiates a Monoprint from other types of print methods. The presentation will be conducted in front of the art gallery wall of the library where Claudia’s creations are currently displayed. Registration required.

Children’s Programs

Stories for Wee Ones: 10:15-10:45 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2 and younger.

Stories and Songs for 2 to 5-year-olds: 1 to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Stories and Songs for All Ages: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. on Thursdays.

Thursday Night is Family Night: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. All ages; stop in any Thursday evening for various activities the entire family will enjoy. Check the program calendar to see what the day’s activity will be.

Gaming Club: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 28. Guests can grab their handheld devices, favorite board or card game, or game they’ve meant to learn but could never find enough players for and join the library on the second and fourth Monday for some community fun. All ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool Drive In: 10:30 a.m. to noon on Jan. 29. No licenses needed. The group will start off the morning in the Storytime Room decorating box cars and then take a drive over to the community room to watch a short movie. Bring a car home to continue the fun. Open to ages 2-5. Registration required; cars are limited.