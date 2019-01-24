The New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 E. River Road, West Henrietta, will continue its Sunday WinterFun series with Penfield Town Historian Kathy Kanauer as she covers the Rochester and Sodus Bay Railway from noon to 1 p.m. on Feb. 3.

The Rochester and Sodus Bay Railway was an electric trolley line that connected the city of Rochester with the shores of Lake Ontario at Sodus Point at the beginning of the 20th century.

Operating from the interurban terminal at Court and Exchange streets, the line served the communities of Webster, Ontario, Williamson, Sodus and intermediate stops on its way to Sodus Point. Service ended in 1929.

Visitors will be able to see the museum’s trolley cars, steam locomotive and fire truck, as well as exhibits of photos, models and artwork. The newest exhibit covers the Midtown Plaza Monorail.

Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for ages 3-12. Call (585) 533-1113 or visit nymtmuseum.org for information.