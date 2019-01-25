Officers from the Greece, Rochester, and Gates police departments, and Monroe County sheriff's deputies are all at the apartment complex, which is off English Road.

A police investigation is underway at the Affinity Orchard Place Apartments in Greece Friday morning.

Officers from the Greece, Rochester, and Gates police departments, and Monroe County sheriff's deputies are all at the apartment complex, which is off English Road.

Parts of Fetzner and English roads are shutdown.

Affinity Orchard Place Apartments is near West Ridge Elementary School. Our news partner, News10NBC is on scene and working to find out if classes will be affected.

This is a developing story.