Webster Central School District is hosting Camp Invention this summer for area children entering grades K-6.

A high-energy, hands-on science, math, engineering and technology camp, it is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the future of innovation.

Camp Invention engages children in creative problem solving, STEM application, innovation, and confidence-building. It was designed 28 years ago to introduce children to the process of invention early on. Exposure to the invention process is valuable for all children because it inspires collaboration, encourages entrepreneurship, ignites creativity, exercises problem-solving skills and builds an understanding that failure is a necessary point on the path to success. All programs are led by experienced local educators and grouped by grade level. The Webster CSD camp is directed by veteran teacher Dave Gorski.

Camp Invention takes place at Webster Schroeder High School, 875 Ridge Road, Webster, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 15-19. The price is $255 but parents who register their child by March 22 using the promo code INNOVATE25 will receive a $25 discount. Also, this camp offers extended camp hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at an additional cost of $80 per week. To sign up please select the Extended Camp option during checkout.

Visit invent.org/camp or call (800) 968-4332 for information.