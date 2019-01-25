Conifer Realty LLC recently announced three promotions within its development leadership team in Rochester.

Lisa Kaseman will lead Conifer’s development activities in state development projects. She has developed over 2,880 apartment homes in 50 communities since joining Conifer in 2006.

She developed the city of Rochester’s only low-barrier homeless shelter, expanding it from 19 to 82 beds. Kaseman started overseeing all upstate development activities in February 2018.

“She created a culture of camaraderie and accountability, exemplifying one of Conifer’s practices of doing what we say we’ll do,” said Sam Leone, senior vice president of development. “She will carry these values over into her expanded role, growing Conifer’s philosophy. Working with her is a privilege and I am excited for what we will accomplish together for affordable housing in New York state.”

Brian Ivy was promoted to VP of finance. He joined Conifer in 2016 as property finance director. He is an attorney in the low-income housing tax credit industry.

“In his three years as a part of Team Conifer, Brian has led development accounting to achieve several important objectives and has played a critical role in developing our talented team,” said Joan Hoover, executive VP of development and finance. “Brian is a true leader and team player.”

Kyle Spence, who has been with Conifer since 2017, was promoted to regional VP and will take on responsibility of Maryland and Pennsylvania development activities. He has been responsible for new business identification and all facets of project management for Conifer’s development efforts in these states.