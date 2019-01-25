The Genesee Finger Lakes Chapter of the Air and Waste Management Association is accepting applications for its Earth Day grant program through March 1.

These $750 awards seek to increase environmental education through projects that promote environmental awareness and consciousness, and/or the development of technical knowledge and skills and sustainable environmental practices.

Grants will be awarded before Earth Day on April 22. Call (585) 413-5327, email laura.best@stantec.com or visit bit.ly/2RfIWER for information.