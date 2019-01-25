The Genesee Finger Lakes Chapter of the Air and Waste Management Association is accepting applications for its Earth Day grant program through March 1.
These $750 awards seek to increase environmental education through projects that promote environmental awareness and consciousness, and/or the development of technical knowledge and skills and sustainable environmental practices.
Grants will be awarded before Earth Day on April 22. Call (585) 413-5327, email laura.best@stantec.com or visit bit.ly/2RfIWER for information.
Earth Day grants supporting environmental education
The Genesee Finger Lakes Chapter of the Air and Waste Management Association is accepting applications for its Earth Day grant program through March 1.