The Rochester Music Hall of Fame is accepting applications for its Douglas Lowry Award through March 22.

The award goes to two high school seniors who excelled in music and plan on continuing their music education in college. Winners will be invited to perform at this year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony on April 28 and will earn $1,000 for college expenses.

Douglas Lowry is a former dean of the Eastman School of Music. Past recipients include instrumentalists and vocalists, and cover the music spectrum from classical and jazz to pop and musical theater.

Visit rochestermusic.org for information.