Friday Jazz at Immanuel is now Concerts on Park. Immanuel Baptist Church, 815 Park Ave., is expanding to include more music styles after 15 years of hosting local jazz musicians.

This year’s season will feature various music genres, an enhanced sound/lighting system and an elevated stage. The goal is to continue providing audiences with an intimate listening room while respecting and supporting musicians with a noise-free concert setting.

Coffee and cookies are available through Coffee Connection, a nonprofit with locally roasted coffee that serves as a program for women in recovery from addiction. Donations at the door are $10 for adults and $5 for students, with a $25 family maximum.