President Trump ran on the platform that he would build a border wall and Mexico would pay for it. So how did we get from that scenario to our government being shut down?

If you take the president at his word, please contact the White House. Tell President Trump to forward his border wall plans to Lopez Obrador, president of Mexico. Then, reopen the government.

Too many American workers and programs are suffering. Our security is suffering (TSA agents, Homeland Security).

President Trump said he would be happy to “own” this shutdown. Now he does. It’s his move.

Carole Fisher

Fishers