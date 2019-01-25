The Hourglass Play Reading Series at Blackfriars Theatre, 795 E. Main St., Rochester, will continue with “Lost Lake” by David Auburn at 2 p.m. on Feb. 9.

The lakeside rental Veronica (Esther Winter) manages to afford is a far cry from the idyllic getaway she and her children need. The property owner, Hogan (Scott Adams), has problems of his own — problems that Veronica is inevitably pulled into.

This reading is directed by Kasi Krenzer Marshall and features narration by Eno Okung.

Reservations are recommended. Admission is free; donations are accepted at the door. Visit bit.ly/2UghkBy for information.