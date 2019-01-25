There are fewer cases of flu so far in the state than at this point last flu season, according to a review of health tracking data by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

As of Jan. 12, 2019, the Department of Health confirmed 16,029 cases of flu, 1,333 fewer cases than last season.

“That’s good news and evidence that this year’s flu vaccine is hitting the bull’s-eye,” said Stephen Cohen, senior vice president and corporate medical director at Excellus BCBS. “The dominant flu strain this year, so far, is type A H1N1, which is among the strains included in this season’s vaccine.”

The bad news, according to Cohen, is that 1 in 3 upstate New York adults get the flu vaccine. He stresses the social responsibility of being vaccinated.

“Someone carrying the flu virus can spread it to unsuspecting people up to about 6 feet away, mainly by expelling microscopic droplets into the air when talking, coughing or sneezing,” he said.

For young children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems, the flu virus can be deadly and it isn’t always obvious who is vulnerable. Last year’s flu and complications from flu killed 80,000 people — the highest U.S. influenza death toll in 40 years, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC tracks the spread of flu nationwide. It estimates that 6 to 7 million people have been sick with flu as of Jan. 11 during the 2018-19 flu season. Up to half of those people have sought medical care for their illness, and 69,000 to 84,000 people have been hospitalized from flu.

People who are very sick with flu or people who are at high risk of serious flu complications when they develop flu symptoms should see their doctor early in their illness for possible treatment with a flu antiviral drug. If that’s not possible, a telemedicine visit with the patient’s own doctor or with a telemedicine provider is an option.

“Nobody feels like leaving the house when they’re sick with flu,” Cohen said. “Telemedicine allows a patient to see a qualified physician from the comfort of their home by using a telephone, smartphone, computer or tablet. Telemedicine providers can write prescriptions and send them to the patient’s preferred pharmacy.”

Most health insurers have web links to approved in-network telemedicine providers.

It’s never too late in the flu season to get the vaccine. Studies support its effectiveness in preventing flu and reducing the severity of illness in people who get vaccinated but still get sick. The CDC recommends, with few exceptions, that everyone ages 6 months and older gets vaccinated.