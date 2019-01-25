Here's your weekend forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:
Weekend forecast:
Friday
Hi: 23° | Lo: 8°
Precipitation: 30% | Wind: SW at 12mph
Today: Mostly cloudy skies with lake effect snow showers.
Tonight: Snow showers will become more widely scattered overnight. Low 12F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Mostly cloudy
Saturday
Hi: 17° | Lo: 8°
Precipitation: 30% | Wind: WSW at 12mph
Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Heavier snow in Wyoming County.
A few afternoon snow showers
Sunday
Hi: 27° | Lo: 15°
Precipitation: 50% | Wind: WSW at 13mph
Scattered snow showers with passing low.