Here's your weekend forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:

Weekend forecast:

Friday

Hi: 23° | Lo: 8°

Precipitation: 30% | Wind: SW at 12mph

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with lake effect snow showers.

Tonight: Snow showers will become more widely scattered overnight. Low 12F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Mostly cloudy

Saturday

Hi: 17° | Lo: 8°

Precipitation: 30% | Wind: WSW at 12mph

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Heavier snow in Wyoming County.

A few afternoon snow showers

Sunday

Hi: 27° | Lo: 15°

Precipitation: 50% | Wind: WSW at 13mph

Scattered snow showers with passing low.