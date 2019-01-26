The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics sales in Ontario County, says the sheriff's department

Two Rochester residents face drug charges after allegedly selling heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana in the Town of Farmington.

Ricardo Pena, 21, of 69 Ontario St., and Keith Jackson, 28, of 369 Rosewood Terrace, were charged at 7:15 p.m. T hursday, Jan. 24, with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a Class B felony. According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Department, an investigation revealed that the two sold the drugs to another person in Farmington. They were arraigned Friday and sent to the Ontario County Jail, with bail set at $7,500 cash bail (or $15,000 bond) for Jackson and $3,000 cash bail ($6,000 bond) for Pena.

A third person, Elijah Evans-Woods, 23, of 200 Seth Green Drive, Rochester, was a passenger in the vehicle occupied by Pena and Jackson. Deputies sayhe had a small amount of marijuana in his possession and was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. He was ticketed and is to appear at a later date in Farmington Town Court.

The arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation into narcotics sales in Ontario County, according to the sheriff's department. The Canandaigua Police Department assisted in the investigation.