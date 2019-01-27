Canandaigua Fire Chief Frank Magnera said from the scene that no one was home at the time of the fire. Multiple calls alerted responders to the blaze at 7:36 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple crews battled an early morning blaze that destroyed a house and barn at County Road 28 and Schoolhouse Road in Canandaigua.

Canandaigua Fire Chief Frank Magnera said from the scene that no one was home at the time of the fire. Multiple calls alerted responders to the blaze at 7:36 a.m. Sunday.

Most all of the contents of the house and barn appear to be a loss. Magnera said contents of the barn/garage area included what looked to be antique cars.

Crews battled the blaze in cold and wind. Magnera said the wind made fighting the fire difficult.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Messenger Post bringing details as they become available.