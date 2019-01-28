It is expected wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph on Wednesday and the wind chill could be as low as -35 by Thursday morning- with snowfall developing throughout the region.

An arctic outbreak will impact the region this week.

Our news partner, News10NBC's weather team has issued a Red Alert for the extreme cold for Wednesday and Thursday. The Futurecast shows the wind chill as low as -35 by Thursday morning. With conditions this cold, schools may be closed on Thursday.

On Wednesday, expect wind gusts up to 40 MPH. Not only will we see frigid conditions, but snowfall will develop throughout the region.

Here around the Finger Lakes, some areas will see around 2-4 inches of snow through Thursday. Gusty winds will help drift and blow the snow that has fallen.

Messenger Post Media will continue to monitor the weather alerts through our news partner, News10NBC's weather team.