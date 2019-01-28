GardenScape, the Rochester area flower and garden show to be held March 14-17 at The Dome, located at 2695 E. Henrietta Road in Henrietta, announced its 2019 theme and revealed the poster that captures it.

The theme is “Enchanted Gardens,” and the poster — created for the second consecutive year by local artist Deborah Bonnewell — is a painting complete with a small waterfall, a pink wisteria tree, and a tiny fairy gazing upon her reflection in the water.

GardenScape again will feature the attractions visitors loved in the past, including the landscaped gardens, a special children’s garden, a full slate of seminars by expert gardeners, an opening night party for charity and an array of vendors with garden-related merchandise in Minett Hall. A “Salute to the Troops” exhibit, which debuted last year, will be back by popular demand.

“Our landscape professionals are eager to use their creativity and imagination to bring ‘Enchanted Gardens’ to life,” said GardenScape chairperson Sharlene Reeves. “And Debb has captured that theme perfectly in this year’s poster.”

The original, framed painting will be up for bid at the show, and prints of the poster will be available for sale. Bonnewell will be on hand at times to autograph the prints.

The show is presented by the GardenScape Professionals Association, a not-for-profit organization whose proceeds from GardenScape 2019 will help benefit the association’s many educational and public service efforts, and by the Professional Landscape and Nursery Trades of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region, a group of landscape and nursery experts dedicated to

enhancing the beauty of the Rochester region.

General admission tickets for GardenScape are $12 per person, and children 12 and younger are free. The Episcopal SeniorLife Communities will sponsor Senior Day on March 14. On that day, visitors age 65 and older will be admitted for $10. Tickets for GardenScape may be purchased at the door.