Students in Alex Virga’s Insights in Chemistry class at Irondequoit High School received an inside look at nuclear power in January from two representatives from the R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power plant in Ontario, Wayne County.

Engineer Sarah Spath and Radiation Protection Manager Chan Vasey spoke with students.

Insights in Chemistry is a half-year course, which is coupled with an optics course taught by Virga. One of its goals is to expose students to career options in science.

“Hopefully students will take away a greater understanding of something perhaps they were unsure of before and also an idea of what they want to do after high school,” said Virga.

“I hope it sparks a little interest (in the field),” said Vasey.

“I hope it also gives them a better understanding of something that a lot of people are really afraid of,” said Spath. “One (student) goes home and tells their parents about (class), and they talk to their friends about it and then you’ve got a chain reaction going. People become more informed.”