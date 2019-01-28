Local seniors are invited to enjoy new learning opportunities through free classes at all nine Legacy Rochester communities.

The courses are offered through Watermark University, a national program by Watermark Retirement Communities, and focus on the multiple facets of senior wellness.

“It’s well understood that seven dimensions contribute to well-being for seniors: intellectual enrichment, social engagement, spirituality, emotions, vocation, physical health and one’s environment,” said Shawna Kelly, Legacy Rochester community specialist. “Our classes integrate these components while promoting new friendships and lots of fun.”

Watermark University is a joint effort by residents, associates, family members and the public, who come together to teach and take courses.

Classes offered over the next few months include “Celebrating Winter with an Ice Wine Tasting” on Feb. 28 at Maiden Park in Greece, “How Music Affects Your Mood” on March 1 at Erie Station in Henrietta, “Exploring New York History” on March 4 at Grande’Vie in Penfield, “The History of the King Cake” on March 5 at Parklands in Churchville, “Life and Music of Tony Bennett and Friends” on March 11 at Fairways in Victor, “Girls Like Sports Too” on March 26 at Park Crescent in Greece, “Exotic Food Exploration” on March 28 at Clover Blossom in Brighton, “Container Gardening” on April 12 at Willow Pond in Penfield, and “Life Hacks 101” on April 23 at Cranberry Landing in Irondequoit.

Visit legacyrochester.watermarkcommunities.com for information.