Brighton Supervisor William Moehle announced that he will be a candidate for re-election in November 2019.

Moehle has served as supervisor of Brighton since Jan, 1, 2012, and was most recently re-elected in November 2017.

“I’m proud of our accomplishments during the time I have served as supervisor, and I am proud to work every day for the people of Brighton,” said Moehle. “Brighton’s core values are Diversity, Education and Sustainability. I look forward to continuing to serve Brighton and continuing to advance those values that mean so much to us as a community.”

Moehle noted the record of success during his administration.

“During my time in office, we have completed major infrastructure projects like the Brickyard Trail, planning projects like the Envision Brighton 2028 Comprehensive Plan and sustainability projects like the Monroe Ave. Green Infrastructure Project. We have protected Brighton’s environment by acquiring nearly 100 acres of parkland and prohibited dirty hydrofracking in our community,” said Moehle. “We advanced Brighton’s reputation as a diverse and inclusive community by passing GENDA, to protect the rights of transgender individuals in Brighton, we stood up against hatred directed at the JCC and people of color, founded CURB and began the process of developing a Diversity Plan for Brighton. We brought Empire State College’s regional campus to Brighton, and worked in close partnership with the Brighton School District and other schools in Brighton to ensure that we could provide the highest quality education possible for our children, our most important assets. Perhaps best of all, Brighton was voted Best Place to Live in New York State in 2018.”

Moehle also noted Brighton’s financial strength.

“Brighton has an AA2 bond rating from Moody’s, one of the highest in upstate New York, debt levels far below peer communities and balanced budgets,” said Moehle. “We have received millions of dollars in grant funding to support important projects, all helping to ensure that we can successfully enhance quality of life in Brighton and remain fiscally sound.”

Moehle has been recognized as a statewide leader in municipal government, serving as a vice president of the New York State Association of Towns and past president of the Monroe County Supervisors’ Association. As a community leader, Moehle sits on the boards of the Genesee Finger Lakes Planning Council, Landmark Society of Western New York Inc., and the Brighton Chamber of Commerce. He is president of the Brighton Rotary Service Foundation Inc. and past president of Brighton Rotary Club.

Moehle lives in Brighton with his wife Barbara and has three adult daughters, Theresa Clemons, Catherine Wagner and Marianne Malecki.