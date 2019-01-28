A group of students from Quest Elementary School in Hilton recently attended a board of education meeting to demonstrate the technology tools they are using in their classrooms and at home.

About 20 students demonstrated Google Sites, SeeSaw and Flipgrid as ways to create portfolios, making it easier for them to set goals and reflect on their work. They created a special FlipGrid that allowed attendees to connect with their classes.

The students also demonstrated Padlet and Storyboard — tools that make their learning more visible and help teachers make planners more fun.

“These tools are allowing our students to connect, create, collaborate and personalize learning in ways they could not prior to having this technology,” said Jason Cring, instructional technology support specialist. “It’s allowing our teachers to make learning visible and go deep into the content.”