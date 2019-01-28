Brandon Scribner, director of client services for EWASTE+, recently presented a company overview to the Victor-Farmington Rotary Club.

EWASTE+, formerly Regional Computer Recycling and Recovery, is an electronics recycler with core competencies in environmentally sound electronics recycling, certified data destruction, and recovery of value from electronics equipment. Serving over 10,000 customers nationwide, EWASTE+ processes over 20 million pounds annually at its facilities in Victor, Scotia and Ossining.

Scribner, of Fairport, said the company has 130 employees and approximately 75 percent of them work at the Victor facility. The company provides service to business, government, medical and educational organizations.

EWASTE+ adheres to federal and state regulatory compliance, and holds industry certifications. Since 1995, EWASTE+ won the Rochester Business Journal Environmental Leadership Award and was listed five times as a member of the Rochester Top 100.

The company has a fleet of trucks and logistics team to facilitate its commercial collection system. Residents can drop off electronics at the company’s Victor location. EWASTE+ will accept used electronic products for recycling, but will not accept hazardous waste, medical electronics, large appliances, air conditioners, smoke detectors or fire alarms.

Scribner explained many facets of the company’s business operations and how it receives and/or collects the electronics for recycling. The facility is located at 7318 Victor Mendon Road in Victor. Call (888) 563-1340 or visit ewaste.com for information.

Victor-Farmington Rotary will host its 18th annual Taste of the Finger Lakes on April 7 at Ravenwood Golf Club. Attendees can try food samples from local restaurants and vendors while tasting Finger Lakes wines and sampling locally produced craft beers. The silent auction will include items donated by area businesses, merchants and donors.

The Taste of the Finger Lakes is the club’s main fundraising effort. Proceeds sustain its service projects, scholarship awards and philanthropic activities.

The club received feedback from the incoming Rotary governors it hosted in early January. They were unanimous in their expressions of appreciation for the opportunity to spend time with local Rotarians and the people they met during their stay. They completed their mandatory training course in San Diego and have returned to their homes.